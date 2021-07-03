1 dead, 2 others injured in three-vehicle crash in Brampton

One person is dead and two others injured following an early morning three-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while a second person was taken to a trauma centre. A third individual was treated at a local hospital.

There are a number of road closures in the area. North and southbound Hurontario Street is closed from Fisherman Drive to Petworth Drive while east and westbound Sandalwood Parkway is closed from Sunforest Drive to Van Kirk Drive.