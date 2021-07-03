Loading articles...

1 dead, 2 others injured in three-vehicle crash in Brampton

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

One person is dead and two others injured following an early morning three-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Sandalwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while a second person was taken to a trauma centre. A third individual was treated at a local hospital.

There are a number of road closures in the area. North and southbound Hurontario Street is closed from Fisherman Drive to Petworth Drive while east and westbound Sandalwood Parkway is closed from Sunforest Drive to Van Kirk Drive.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:06 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:34 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 6:30PM UPDATE: I'm tracking some slow moving storms across the GTA live on @680NEWS!
Latest Weather
Read more