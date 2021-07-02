'You got a kid in the car', Toronto woman charged with impaired driving

York Regional Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old Toronto woman for driving impaired with a 5-year-old girl in the vehicle.

Around 6:45 p.m. on June 24, an officer on patrol in Vaughan saw a sliver sedan driving erratically.

The vehicle was stopped around Clarence Street and Wycliffe Avenue after driving through two stop signs.

Video of the incident shows the officer ask the woman for her driver’s license.

The first time he asks, the officer claims she showed him a picture of rapper J. Cole. When he asks for a second time, he claims she is now showing him a picture of a map.

The driver has been charged with several offences including:

Impaired Operation, 80 Plus

Driving while Under Suspension

York police say the officer stopped the vehicle before anyone was hurt.

Officials are urging residents to partner with them in the Safe Roads: Your Call campaign by calling 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired.

RIDE spot checks will be taking place in York Region throughout the summer.