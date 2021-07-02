Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'You got a kid in the car', Toronto woman charged with impaired driving
by News Staff
Posted Jul 2, 2021 2:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 3:07 pm EDT
Snapshot courtesy of York Regional Police.
York Regional Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old Toronto woman for driving impaired with a 5-year-old girl in the vehicle.
Around 6:45 p.m. on June 24, an officer on patrol in Vaughan saw a sliver sedan driving erratically.
The vehicle was stopped around
after driving through two stop signs. Clarence Street and Wycliffe Avenue
Video of the incident shows the officer ask the woman for her driver’s license.
VIDEO
The first time he asks, the officer claims she showed him a picture of rapper J. Cole. When he asks for a second time, he claims she is now showing him a picture of a map.
The driver has been charged with several offences including:
Impaired Operation, 80 Plus
Driving while Under Suspension
York police say the officer stopped the vehicle before anyone was hurt.
Officials are urging residents to partner with them in the
Safe Roads: Your Call campaign by calling 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired.
RIDE spot checks will be taking place in York Region throughout the summer.
