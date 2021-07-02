Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Oshawa residents urged to be careful after coyote bites child
by News Staff
Posted Jul 2, 2021 1:16 pm EDT
File photo of a coyote from Durham Regional Police.
Durham Regional Police say a 6-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a coyote in Oshawa.
On Thursday around 8:30 p.m., members from Central East Division responded to
. Northway Court Park
According to officials, the girl was playing at the park when a coyote approached and bit her. Several adults scared the animal off and it ran into the nearby woods.
Oshawa Animal Services was called in to keep an eye on the coyote while police set up a perimeter in attempt to secure it.
However, the coyote made its way eastbound across Oshawa Boulevard North and disappeared into the ravine.
The girl was treated for the bite and her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
To avoid conflict with coyotes, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says:
Never approach or touch wild animals
Do not turn your back or run from a wild animal.
Stand tall, wave your hands, and make lots of noise
Carry a flashlight at night
If a wild animal poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, officials ask that you call 911.
