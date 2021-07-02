Ontario reports fewer than 300 COVID-19 cases for 6 straight days

Ontario is reporting 200 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Friday.

There were 284 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday.

The province is reporting two days worth of data after not reporting any numbers on the July 1 holiday.

There were more than 26,900 tests completed in the last 24-hour period, up from the nearly 25,200 tests completed the day before.

Locally on Friday, there were 41 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce.

There were another 281 resolved cases on Friday, dropping the active case count once again.

New infections outnumbered resolved cases for the first time in more than two months on Thursday with 257 resolved compared to 284 new cases.

There were 145,674 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on July 1 and 267,687 doses administered on June 30.

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 15,154,499 doses have been administered across the province.

Ontario is accelerating second dose eligibility to all children and youth aged 12 to 17 next week.

Starting on Monday, youth across the province will be able to move up their second dose through the provincial booking system or directly through public health units that use their own booking system and participating pharmacies.