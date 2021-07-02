Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nova Scotia mass killing: investigation launched into release of 911 recordings
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 2, 2021 10:26 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 10:30 am EDT
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia RCMP have called in the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate the unauthorized release of 911 calls recorded the night a lone gunman started a killing rampage that led to the deaths of 22 people.
Audio recordings of such calls are normally kept from public disclosure to ensure the privacy of the callers.
The Mounties announced June 2 there would be an investigation after the Halifax-based gossip and satire publication known as Frank Magazine posted a number of the recordings online.
At the time, the RCMP said they had reached out to the victims’ families to inform them that an investigation would be started to determine the source of the leak.
Earlier today, the Mounties issued a statement saying the OPP would conduct an independent criminal investigation.
The RCMP say it is important for Nova Scotians to have faith that their information will be protected when they call 911.
A federal-provincial public inquiry into the April 2020 mass killing is expected to begin hearings in October.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.