Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in North York

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Friday evening.

The pedestrian, woman believed to be in her 60s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed as police investigate.

