Line of severe thunderstorms target the GTA

Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 4:41 pm EDT

Man walking under an umbrella in Toronto during a storm on Friday, July 2nd, 2021. Andrew Osmond/680 NEWS

Keep the umbrella handy, Toronto and parts of the GTHA are expecting on and off showers Friday evening.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Toronto, York, Durham, Halton, Peel and Hamilton.

Showers and thunderstorms could lead to local rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm, flooding in low-lying areas and pea-sized hail.

“We have already had multiple reports of the hail moving across the GTA,” 680 Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai said. “Just before midnight, the showers will finally ease.”

Officials are urging residents to seek shelter during the storms.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution as visibility can be reduced significantly during heavy downpours.

