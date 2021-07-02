Line of severe thunderstorms target the GTA

Keep the umbrella handy, Toronto and parts of the GTHA are expecting on and off showers Friday evening.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Toronto, York, Durham, Halton, Peel and Hamilton.

Showers and thunderstorms could lead to local rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm, flooding in low-lying areas and pea-sized hail.

“We have already had multiple reports of the hail moving across the GTA,” 680 Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai said. “Just before midnight, the showers will finally ease.”

4pm Happening Now: Special Weather Statement has been extended into the City of Toronto with the on/off storms.. Heavy downpours, 30-40 mm and small hail pic.twitter.com/EF74aKiX8e — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) July 2, 2021

3:44pm: looking east where the incoming showers/storms are coming from #Toronto pic.twitter.com/tRV8sdkixq — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) July 2, 2021

Officials are urging residents to seek shelter during the storms.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution as visibility can be reduced significantly during heavy downpours.