Libyan navy acknowledges dangerous chase of migrant boat

Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 7:00 am EDT

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan maritime authorities have acknowledged that a Libyan coast guard vessel fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean sea, in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe.

The Libyan navy issued a statement late Thursday condemning “any acts that violate local and international standards and laws” and vowing to hold those accountable responsible. The statement added that the Libyan vessel had endangered the lives of migrants during the chase.

On Thursday, the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch released footage filmed from a plane showing the Libyan coast guard chasing at high speed a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard. During the chase, which occurred in international waters in Malta’s search and rescue responsibility zone, men in uniform aboard the Libyan vessel could be seen firing at least two times toward the boat, with bullets hitting the water nearby. The Libyan coast guard came close to crashing into the boat several times.

The EU trains, equips and supports the Libyan coast guard to intercept people trying to cross the Central Mediterranean to Europe. At least 723 people are known to have either died or gone missing along the route so far this year.

Nearly 15,000 men, women and children have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned to Libyan shores from the start of the year up to June 26, a record number.

The Libyan navy also vowed in the statement to “pursue its duties to save lives in the sea and safeguard Libyan coasts according to local and international laws and humanitarian standards.”

The Associated Press

