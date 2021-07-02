Loading articles...

1 dead, 2 injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 5:36 am EDT

One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Emergency crews were called to Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, near Eglinton Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

There is no word on suspects.

