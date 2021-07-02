Daniel Lanois says posthumous Leonard Cohen collaboration could be one of several

TORONTO — Daniel Lanois hopes “Torn Again,” his new song with the late Leonard Cohen, marks the first of several posthumous collaborations that see the light of day.

The Juno-winning Canadian producer says he’s received the blessing of Adam Cohen, the singer-songwriter’s son, “to use a few other poems” his father recorded in future songs.

“Torn Again” was released on Thursday and could be a taste of what’s to come with those other tracks, which aren’t officially set for release.

The song is an alternate take on Cohen’s reading of “It’s Torn,” a poem he wrote that originally appeared on his 2019 album “Thanks for the Dance.”

Lanois says he was introduced to the recording while working with Adam on the project and instantly “fell in love with the power of the lyrics and Leonard’s stark recitation.”

“Torn Again” is available to stream and download on digital platforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

David Friend, The Canadian Press