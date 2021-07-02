Loading articles...

1 person struck by vehicle in City Hall parking garage

Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 5:41 am EDT

Police on scene after someone was struck by a vehicle in the City Hall parking garage on, July 2, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One person has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the parking garage at City Hall.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Queen Street West near Bay Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics would not confirm the severity of the injuries suffered by the victim.

No further details have been released.

