Cargo plane reportedly crashes off Hawaii with 2 onboard

HONOLULU (AP) — A cargo plane reportedly crashed off Hawaii on Friday morning with two people on board.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. about 2 miles (3 kilometers) off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are responding.

No other information was immediately released.

The Associated Press