BC-Daily Register

Last Updated Jul 2, 2021 at 5:44 pm EDT

  Last   Prev.   Wk.Ago 

%L001%%Prime Rate%  %3.25%   %3.25%   %3.25%

%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75%   %0.75%   %0.75%

%L003%%Fed Funds Target%  %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%

%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%

%L056%%1-month yld%  %0.05%   %0.05%   %0.05%

%L005%%3-month Disc%  %0.05%   %0.05%   %0.05%

%L057%%3-month yld%  %0.05%   %0.05%   %0.05%

%L006%%6-month disc%  %0.05%   %0.05%   %0.05%

%L058%%6-month yld%  %0.05%   %0.05%   %0.05%

%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%

%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%

%L009% %1-year%  %0.09%   %0.09%   %0.05%

%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%

%L011% %1-year%  %0.07%   %0.07%   %0.08%

%L012% %2-year%  %0.24%   %0.25%   %0.26%

%L055% %3-year%  %0.45%   %0.47%   %0.48%

%L013% %5-year%  %0.86%   %0.89%   %0.90%

%L014% %10-year%  %1.43%   %1.48%   %1.48%

%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%

%L016% %30-year%  %2.05%   %2.08%   %2.09%

%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%

%L018% %3-month%  %0.13%   %0.13%   %0.13%

%L019% %6-month%  %0.16%   %0.16%   %0.17%

%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%

%L021% %Eff. Jul. 1% %0.38%  %0.38%  %0.38%

%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%

%L023% %60-days%  %2.42%   %2.42%   %2.42%

%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%

%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%

%L026% %7-day avg yld:%  %0.01%   %0.01%   %0.01%

METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L065% %London AM fix% %$1757.xx% %$1757.80% %$1782.90%

%L028% %London PM fix% %$1763.xx% %$1763.15% %$1791.60%

%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1773.xx% %$1773.00% %$1777.00%

%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1781.xx% %$1781.50% %$1784.85%

%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1977.xx% %$1977.47% %$1981.18%

%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1759.xx% %$1759.00% %$1785.00%

%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1913.xx% %$1913.50% %$1918.88%

%L030% %NY Merc% %$1775.xx% %$1775.90% %$1775.60%

%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L071% %Handy & Har% %$26.0xx% %$26.035% %$26.065%

%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$32.5xx% %$32.544% %$31.380%

%L067% %London AM% %$25.7xx% %$25.765% %$25.945%

%L069% %Engelhard% %$25.9xx% %$25.950% %$26.000%

%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$31.5xx% %$31.560% %$31.100%

%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$26.0xx% %$26.075% %$26.047%

%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%

%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.24xx% %$4.2420% %$4.3315%

%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%

%L036% %LME% %$1.14xx% %$1.1444% %$1.0824%

%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1086.xx% %$1086.00% %$1090.00%

%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1078.xx% %$1078.40% %$1093.90%

%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2767.xx% %$2767.10% %$2639.80%

%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%

%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2319.xx% %$2319.50% %$2175.50%

%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.33xx% %$1.3360% %$1.3013

%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%

%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2028.xx% %$2028.17%  %2031.55%

%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%

%L050% %% %$2028.xx% %$2028.17%  %2031.55%

%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1786.xx% %$1786.29%  %1792.25%

%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%

%L053% %90 days%  %0.07%   %0.07%   %0.06%

%L054% %180 days%  %0.09%   %0.09%   %0.09%

The Associated Press

