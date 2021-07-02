BC-Daily Register

%F
Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.05% %0.05% %0.05%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %0.05% %0.05% %0.05%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.05% %0.05% %0.05%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.05% %0.05% %0.05%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.05% %0.05% %0.05%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.09% %0.09% %0.05%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.07% %0.07% %0.08%
%L012% %2-year% %0.24% %0.25% %0.26%
%L055% %3-year% %0.45% %0.47% %0.48%
%L013% %5-year% %0.86% %0.89% %0.90%
%L014% %10-year% %1.43% %1.48% %1.48%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %2.05% %2.08% %2.09%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%
%L019% %6-month% %0.16% %0.16% %0.17%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Jul. 1% %0.38% %0.38% %0.38%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.42% %2.42% %2.42%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.01% %0.01% %0.01%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1757.xx% %$1757.80% %$1782.90%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1763.xx% %$1763.15% %$1791.60%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1773.xx% %$1773.00% %$1777.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1781.xx% %$1781.50% %$1784.85%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1977.xx% %$1977.47% %$1981.18%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1759.xx% %$1759.00% %$1785.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1913.xx% %$1913.50% %$1918.88%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1775.xx% %$1775.90% %$1775.60%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$26.0xx% %$26.035% %$26.065%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$32.5xx% %$32.544% %$31.380%
%L067% %London AM% %$25.7xx% %$25.765% %$25.945%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$25.9xx% %$25.950% %$26.000%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$31.5xx% %$31.560% %$31.100%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$26.0xx% %$26.075% %$26.047%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.24xx% %$4.2420% %$4.3315%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$1.14xx% %$1.1444% %$1.0824%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1086.xx% %$1086.00% %$1090.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1078.xx% %$1078.40% %$1093.90%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2767.xx% %$2767.10% %$2639.80%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2319.xx% %$2319.50% %$2175.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.33xx% %$1.3360% %$1.3013
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2028.xx% %$2028.17% %2031.55%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$2028.xx% %$2028.17% %2031.55%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1786.xx% %$1786.29% %1792.25%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.07% %0.07% %0.06%
%L054% %180 days% %0.09% %0.09% %0.09%
The Associated Press