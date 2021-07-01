What stories should we tell on Canada Day?

In today’s Big Story podcast, a lot of us are lucky enough that we’ve never thought of Canada Day as anything but a day off to enjoy all the country has to offer, and to celebrate the story we tell ourselves about this land. It’s a good story, honestly. But as so many of us have learned over the past year—it’s not true.

So today we’ll hear some perspectives on Canada Day from people whose stories don’t often get heard on July 1, and maybe that can help us see what is both great and terrible about this country.

GUESTS: Eva Jewell, Donnovan Bennett, Fatima Syed

You can donate to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society by visiting their website.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.