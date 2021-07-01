Loading articles...

What stories should we tell on Canada Day?

Canada flags continue to fly at half-mast in Ottawa on Monday, June 28, 2021. There are growing calls for the cancelation of Canada Day celebrations on July 1st and for there to be a day of morning instead following the discovery of almost one thousand graves at residential schools in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s Big Story podcast, a lot of us are lucky enough that we’ve never thought of Canada Day as anything but a day off to enjoy all the country has to offer, and to celebrate the story we tell ourselves about this land. It’s a good story, honestly. But as so many of us have learned over the past year—it’s not true.

So today we’ll hear some perspectives on Canada Day from people whose stories don’t often get heard on July 1, and maybe that can help us see what is both great and terrible about this country.

GUESTS: Eva Jewell, Donnovan Bennett, Fatima Syed

You can donate to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society by visiting their website.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

