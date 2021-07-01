Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $284 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.8 million.

Simply Good Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $995 million to $1 billion.

Simply Good Foods shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 97% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

The Associated Press