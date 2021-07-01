Loading articles...

Police investigate suspicious death near University Heights

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in the University Heights area.

Police said they were called to the Keele Street and Four Winds Drive area at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday for a report a man had been found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED #EB401 at Leslie express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:34 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 4:33PM UPDATE: Active in the West End right now. Hamilton getting hit with one round of showers and there’s more on the way m…
Latest Weather
Read more