Police investigate suspicious death near University Heights

Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in the University Heights area.

Police said they were called to the Keele Street and Four Winds Drive area at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday for a report a man had been found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.