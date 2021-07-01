Loading articles...

North Macedonia declares Shar Mountains area a national park

Last Updated Jul 1, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has formally adopted legislation to make the country’s section of the Shar Mountains an extensive national park.

All 66 lawmakers present in the 120-member parliament voted late Wednesday to grant protected status for the region that’s already protected on the other side of the border in Kosovo.

The area that’s rich in biodiversity spans more than 240,000 hectares (593,053 acres) across Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo and includes dozens of glacial lakes.

North Macedonia’s Environment Minister Naser Nuredini in a Facebook post described the parliamentary vote as “historic.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: EB 401 at Dufferin in the express
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:26 AM
Retweeted @50ShadesofVan: I’m numb. It’s worse than any disaster movie. The heat dome crumpled records, then fire-fuelled clouds produced lightnin…
Latest Weather
Read more