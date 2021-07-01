Loading articles...

Grains, liveestock mixed

Last Updated Jul 1, 2021 at 4:00 pm EDT

Wheat for July was off 13 cents at $6.5850 a bushel; July corn lost .25 cent at 7.1975 a bushel, July oats rose 9.50 cents at $3.9350 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 3.25 cents at $14.4675 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .85 cent at $1.2352 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.70 cents at $1.5632 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .17 cent at 1.0730 a pound.

The Associated Press

