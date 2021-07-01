Loading articles...

Man taken to hospital following gunfire call in Brampton Thursday

Last Updated Jul 1, 2021 at 5:18 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

Peel paramedics say a man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following reports of gunfire in a Brampton neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the Charolais Boulevard and McMurchy Avenue South area at around 4:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots being heard inside a residential home.

Investigators are on the scene and ask anyone with information to contact them directly. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

||
