Bassett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $124.1 million in the period.

Bassett shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

The Associated Press