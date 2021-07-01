Loading articles...

Alaska governor reignites fight over judicial picks

Last Updated Jul 1, 2021 at 6:30 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked the council that screens and nominates judicial applicants Thursday for a new slate of candidates for a state Supreme Court vacancy. He questioned why a judge, who was pushed by his recent council appointee, wasn’t among the finalists.

Superior Court judges Dani Crosby, Jennifer Stuart Henderson and Yvonne Lamoureux were the finalists advanced by the Alaska Judicial Council. In a release dated May 25, the council said Dunleavy had 45 days to choose from among them.

Under its bylaws, the council “will not reconsider” names submitted to the governor after nominees are submitted “unless the disability, death, withdrawal or unavailability due to appointment to another position of one or more” of them leaves the governor with less than two names.

Dunleavy questioned why Kotzebue Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman wasn’t picked. He cited Roetman’s time as a judge and experience in rural Alaska.

Kristie Babcock, a Dunleavy appointee to the council, in an opinion piece said then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger killed Roetman’s nomination as a tie-breaking vote on the matter.

She complained about a selection process the council says is merit-based.

Dunleavy’s failure to timely appoint a judge earlier in his term was one of the issues cited in an ongoing recall effort.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: (UPDATE) Markham Rd & Steeles Ave E - police o/s - @YorkParamedics o/s - officers advised vehicles are in the…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:34 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 4:33PM UPDATE: Active in the West End right now. Hamilton getting hit with one round of showers and there’s more on the way m…
Latest Weather
Read more