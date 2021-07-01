Loading articles...

Affimed N.V.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2021 at 6:44 am EDT

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) _ Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

Affimed N.V. shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 84% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFMD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:23 AM
COLLISION: #WB401 between James Snow Pkwy and highway 25. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Unsettled weather throughout the day today. Still warm and muggy but not as hot. The guaranteed high is 24 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more