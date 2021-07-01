Affimed N.V.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) _ Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

Affimed N.V. shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 84% in the last 12 months.

