Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2021 at 7:30 am EDT

ATLANTA (AP) _ Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $85.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $899.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.2 million.

Acuity Brands shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

The Associated Press

