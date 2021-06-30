Loading articles...

Young girl seriously injured after being struck by car in Scarborough

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 7:55 pm EDT

A young girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A young girl has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Scarborough.

Police were called to Kennedy Road and Village Green Square near Highway 401 just before 7 p.m.

The girl, believed to be under five years old, has been transported to a trauma centre by emergency run in serious condition.

Roads in the area are closed for an investigation.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB403 UPDATE at Hwy 6S - the left lane is now blocked, two lanes are open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:08 AM
Feels like 33 with the humidity as of 9am at YYZ and some showers moving through parts of the GTA. We’ll have some…
Latest Weather
Read more