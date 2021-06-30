Loading articles...

UniFirst: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $42 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $464.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.5 million.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $7.80 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion.

UniFirst shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

The Associated Press

