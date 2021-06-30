Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto Wildlife Centre asking for supplies to help baby seagulls
by News Staff
Posted Jun 30, 2021 3:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 3:05 pm EDT
One of over 200 freshly rescued baby seagulls who needs your help to survive. Courtesy of Toronto Wildlife Centre
The Toronto Wildlife Centre is taking care of more than 200 baby seagulls who were rescued after they jumped from incredibly hot rooftops, and they’re asking for your help.
The Centre is asking anyone who is able to to provide fresh or frozen smelt, oscillating sprinklers, and stock tanks.
They’re also asking for donations, which you can do by heading
here
The Toronto Wildlife Centre currently has nearly 400 animals under their care according to
their website.
