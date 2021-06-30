Toronto Wildlife Centre asking for supplies to help baby seagulls

The Toronto Wildlife Centre is taking care of more than 200 baby seagulls who were rescued after they jumped from incredibly hot rooftops, and they’re asking for your help.

200+ baby gulls have been admitted after jumping from scalding rooftops. To help with their care, we’re in need of fresh/frozen smelt (w/ heads), oscillating sprinklers & stock tanks (https://t.co/Y7MYH8z61e). If you’re able to donate, email donations@torontowildlifecentre.com. pic.twitter.com/SoKVU3UCbd — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) June 30, 2021

The Centre is asking anyone who is able to to provide fresh or frozen smelt, oscillating sprinklers, and stock tanks.

They’re also asking for donations, which you can do by heading here, or emailing the centre at donations@torontowildlifecentre.com.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre currently has nearly 400 animals under their care according to their website.