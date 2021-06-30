Loading articles...

Statistics Canada to give final read on April GDP figure, preliminary view on May

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will say this morning how the economy fared in April, and give a glimpse into May’s reading on real gross domestic product.

The agency’s initial estimate for April was for a drop in economic output of 0.8 per cent, which if finalized today would be the first decline since the one seen in April 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

May isn’t expected to be much better with many restrictions still in place through the month as the country grappled with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expected readings in both months is why many private bank economists are expecting almost no growth in real GDP for the second quarter.

The last month of the quarter, June, is where the experts are looking for signs of a consumer-led recovery as vaccination rates rise, restrictions roll back and cooped up Canadians have a chance to spend on goods and services.

Statistics Canada won’t give its early estimate for June’s GDP reading until the end of next month at which time it will also finalize the reading for May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press

