Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $63.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.20 per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $820.7 million in the period.

Schnitzer Steel shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

