Ottawa police say truck driver died on scene after collision with Via Rail train
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 30, 2021 11:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 11:45 pm EDT
Ottawa police cruiser. CITYNEWS
The Transportation Safety Board and Ottawa police are investigating a fatal collision between a Via Rail passenger train and a commercial vehicle near Richmond, which is south of the city.
In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service said the 28-year-old driver of the truck died on the scene.
The police also said the railway crossing gates were malfunctioning and urged people to avoid the area.
The Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a team of investigators to the site.
The City of Ottawa said the train was bound for Toronto and that passengers were ferried to a nearby reception centre, where they could arrange to be reunited with their families.
In 2013, six people were killed when a double-decker city bus collided with a train in Ottawa.
{* loginWidget *}