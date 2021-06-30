Ottawa police say truck driver died on scene after collision with Via Rail train

The Transportation Safety Board and Ottawa police are investigating a fatal collision between a Via Rail passenger train and a commercial vehicle near Richmond, which is south of the city.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service said the 28-year-old driver of the truck died on the scene.

Update: One person has been declared deceased on scene. Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigators are attending. There are no further updates at this time. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/lScdG5hH1O — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 30, 2021

The police also said the railway crossing gates were malfunctioning and urged people to avoid the area.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a team of investigators to the site.

The City of Ottawa said the train was bound for Toronto and that passengers were ferried to a nearby reception centre, where they could arrange to be reunited with their families.

In 2013, six people were killed when a double-decker city bus collided with a train in Ottawa.