Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 2:28 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million also went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 2 will be at an estimated $60 million, with six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:26 PM
401 collision west of Neilson express - the westbound two left lanes are blocked, and the eastbound left lane is bl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:14 PM
Scattered showers this evening and staying humid. Overnight low of 21° and a humidex of 29. More refreshing air i…
Latest Weather
Read more