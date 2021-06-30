Mississauga truck driver given 3-year sentence for fatal 2019 QEW collision

A Mississauga truck driver has been sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal 2019 crash in Oakville that left one woman dead and injured seven others.

On August 22, 2019, the truck driver had been driving a transport truck loaded with fruit in the eastbound lanes of the QEW. Testimony from witnesses confirmed that vehicles had slowed down and stopped as a result of construction ahead of the Trafalgar Road overpass.

At around 10:45 p.m., the truck crashed into a total of seven vehicles causing a fiery explosion.

In February, Muhammad Hasnai Raza was found guilty for dangerous driving causing death. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison as well as a six-year driving prohibition.

Judge Scott Latimer concluded that Raza’s “failure to pay attention” to the change of traffic, warranted the charge and conviction.

That moment of inattention led to the death of of 34-year-old artist Elena Kulikova.

Elena Kulikova, 34, was killed when a truck crashed into several cars on the QEW in 2019. FACEBOOK/Elena Kulikova

Kristina Kulikova, Elena’s sister, tells CityNews that their family is deeply grateful for all those that genuinely supported them through these past two years.

“We are forced to live with this tragedy no matter what, but we call on each and every person behind a wheel to please drive responsibly so you don’t end up living with the tragedy of losing a loved one or the realization that you took a life” said Kulikova. “Every moment is important … one small mistake can cause the destruction of so many families…including offender and victims… always keep your loved ones in your mind and in your heart”