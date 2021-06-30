Loading articles...

Man who had sex with minor in Philippines gets prison term

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm EDT

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with a minor was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

James Diggs, 45, of Somerville, will also have to serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison and must register as a sex offender. He had pleaded guilty in February to traveling outside the United States to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Diggs went to the Philippines in October 2018 to engage in sex with the child in exchange for money and gifts, knowing the victim was a minor.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Collision WB Gardiner at Dufferin - left lane closed. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:08 AM
Feels like 33 with the humidity as of 9am at YYZ and some showers moving through parts of the GTA. We’ll have some…
Latest Weather
Read more