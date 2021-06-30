Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Iraqi officials: Explosion at busy Baghdad market wounds 9
by Murtada Furaj, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2021 1:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm EDT
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say an explosion struck a busy market in Baghdad on Wednesday, wounding at least nine people.
The Iraqi military confirmed the explosion without providing details.
The blast was heard in a market in Sadr City, east of the capital. The military did not elaborate on losses or the extent of the damage.
Two security officials said at least nine people were wounded in the blast. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
It is the second time this year an explosion has targeted a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That explosion was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.
___
Associated Press writer Murtada Faraj contributed.
Murtada Furaj, The Associated Press
