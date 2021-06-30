Loading articles...

Homicide investigating death of a three year old girl after eating allegedly poisoned cereal

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 4:21 pm EDT

Bernice Mirembe (3) died after eating cereal with harmful substance. Maurine Mirembe | GoFundMe

Toronto Police have upgraded the charges in an investigation into the death of three year old child after she ate some allegedly poisoned cereal, and the accused could face life in prison.

Police opened an investigation into the death of a three year old girl on March 7th. It was alleged a man obtained a controlled substance from his employment and subsequently placed the poisonous substance into the breakfast cereal of two toddlers during a sleepover.

Both children were hospitalized, and one of them, later identified as Bernice by her mother, passed away. The second child recovered after a lengthy stay in hospital.

On Saturday, June 19th, 45 year old Toronto man Francis Ngugi was charged with several counts, including:

  • Two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life
  • Two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm
  • One count of criminal negligence causing death

 

Now, Toronto Police have added one count of First Degree Murder, and one count of Attempted Murder. Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

If convicted, he could face life in prison. He will appear in court on Friday, July 30th.

Bernice’s mother, Maurine Mirembe, launched a GoFundMe to help lay Bernice to rest in Uganda. So far, that GoFundMe has raised over $44,000.

