Loading articles...

Girl dies during rescue of migrant ship off Canary Islands

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 4:44 am EDT

MADRID (AP) — A young girl died during a rescue operation to save a boatload of migrants trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, Spanish authorities said Wednesday.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands said that the girl suffered respiratory failure before the rescue helicopter carrying her and two adults could reach a hospital. Rescuers believed that she was around 5 years old.

The girl was one of 35 migrants on a small craft located by a merchant ship on Tuesday while adrift in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The perilous sea route from western Africa to the Canary Islands has become an important entrance point for migrants fleeing poverty and violence in hopes of reaching Europe. Over 5,700 migrants have arrived in the archipelago so far this year, compared with 2,600 in the same period in 2020.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:26 PM
401 collision west of Neilson express - the westbound two left lanes are blocked, and the eastbound left lane is bl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good morning! It’s the last day of June! It’s still quite warm today for #Toronto GTA but not as humid. Chance of s…
Latest Weather
Read more