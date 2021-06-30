Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal minimum wage going up to $15 per hour in December
by James Mackin
Posted Jun 30, 2021 12:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 12:31 pm EDT
Starting December 29th, 2021, the federal government is officially raising the federal minimum wage to $15.
This follows Royal Assent being granted to the government’s Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1. This will apply to all federally regulated private sector, which includes industries like banks, telecommunications, and radio and television broadcasting.
This will benefit over 26,000 workers across the nation.
The federal government committed to implementing this increase in wages partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Budget, the government says the pandemic has “increased focus on the essential work done by a large proportion of minimum wage-earning workers.”
Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi says “thousands of hard-working Canadians will see their incomes rise to at least $15 per hour as a result of this change, helping them with things like groceries, rent, sports or extracurricular activities for their kids.”