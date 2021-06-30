Economic aid could be extended beyond the fall if recovery falters, Freeland says

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she doesn’t expect workers and business to need a slew of financial supports come this fall if the economic recovery moves along as expected.

Freeland says the government still has the right to extend the supports until the end of November if necessary because nothing is 100-per-cent predictable while the pandemic persists.

As is, the measures to extend business and unemployment benefits will be in place until the end of September after the government’s budget bill became law late Tuesday.

An economic rebound is widely expected to take place starting this month, as provinces roll back restrictions and cooped-up Canadians are able to spend more freely on goods and services.

But there are still a number of risks that could pop up between now and then, Freeland says, including the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 that could require a new round of restrictions or lockdowns.

Speaking in French at a news conference today, Freeland says that uncertainty makes this economic recovery far different than any previous one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press