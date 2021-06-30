Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Decision on Habs home-game capacity for Stanley Cup final coming today: public health
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 30, 2021 12:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT
MONTREAL — A senior Quebec public health official says a decision on capacity at upcoming Montreal Canadiens home games for the Stanley Cup final will be announced today.
The Montreal Canadiens organization said Tuesday it had asked the government to ease COVID-19 health restrictions and increase capacity at the Bell Centre to 10,500 people, up from 3,500.
Dr. Richard Massé, a strategic medical adviser at the Health Department, told reporters today discussions around the request are ongoing.
He says the department’s decision should be announced in the coming hours.
Massé says public health is open to the idea of having outdoor screenings of upcoming Canadiens games, which had been suggested by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.
The Canadiens first home game in their Stanley Cup final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Friday. The Habs trail in the series 1-0.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
The Canadian Press
