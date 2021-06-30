Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) _ Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ.B) on Wednesday reported a loss of $908.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Victor, New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.33 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.03 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $3 per share.

Constellation Brands shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

