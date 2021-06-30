A Day to Listen: Canadian radio stations join to amplify Indigenous voices

In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, Rogers Sports & Media will be joining together with radio stations across Canada in an unprecedented collaboration to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices with A Day to Listen on Wednesday, June 30.

In partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), A Day to Listen is dedicated to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers throughout the day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

With more than 500 radio stations participating, spanning different markets, regions, and formats, A Day to Listen aims to leverage the power of radio to enact real change and begin to set a course for a better future.

The collaboration follows public announcements in B.C. and Saskatchewan, where the remains of more than 900 unmarked graves were discovered at the sites of former Indian Residential Schools.

“Many Canadians were shocked to learn of the remains of 215 children buried in Kamloops and now growing numbers at other residential school sites, something Indigenous communities have known – and shared – for years,” said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

“We hope that A Day to Listen, and the ongoing work that we do at DWF, begins a new chapter in our reconciliation journey so that no Canadian is ever shocked again by the horrors inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples.”

Canadians are invited to visit DWF throughout the day to learn more about their programming, including the Legacy Schools program, which provides educators with free resources to teach about the true history of residential schools. Donations will be accepted via text or by visiting local station websites.

The mission of DWF is to create a pathway towards reconciliation, and to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all Canadians.

Radio stations participating in A Day to Listen include those from: