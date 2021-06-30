Brampton Mayor calling on Ford government to loosen restrictions for youth sports

Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton is imploring the provincial government to allow youth organized sports to begin again.

During the weekly Brampton COVID-19 update, Mayor Brown says that the restrictions on youth sports are “illogical.” He adds “how do you have a kid’s soccer game when they have to be 9 feet apart?”

Under Step 2 of the province’s re-opening plan, outdoor sports leagues are open while indoors leagues are closed. Only indoor training for high performance athletes and day camps are allowed currently.

All of Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of the re-opening plan on July 23rd, roughly three weeks after the beginning of Step 2.

Dr. Lawrence Loh also appeared at the weekly update to stress the importance of getting the second shot. He says “one dose alone will reduce your risk of death and severe illness…” but two will increase that.

He adds that there will be “fun and exciting events” at the city’s clinics in the first week of July, including live music and giveaways.