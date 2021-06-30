Loading articles...

Annamie Paul to face non-confidence vote by party brass in less than three weeks

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 6:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Green Leader Annamie Paul is facing a non-confidence vote from party executives next month as internal strife continues to roil the party ahead of a possible election this year.

Liana Cusmano, president of the party’s federal council, told grassroots members in a virtual town hall Wednesday that party brass would hold the vote on July 20.

The vote requires backing from three-quarters of the 13-member governing body in order to proceed to a party-wide vote at a general meeting the following month.

The announcement follows an ultimatum from executives demanding that Paul hold a press conference alongside Green MP Paul Manly to repudiate a former adviser’s remarks about antisemitism among Green legislators.

In a statement, Cusmano says Paul has failed to live up to the ultimatum or to “meet her obligations as leader,” citing Green MP Jenica Atwin’s defection to the Liberals earlier this month.

The town hall followed a council meeting Tuesday night where executives passed a motion asking Atwin to come back into the fold, and occurred hours after council announced layoffs of about half of party employees at an all-staff meeting Wednesday morning, according to two sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the events.

The Green leader’s office declined to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul listens to a reporter's question at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Green Leader Annamie Paul is staring down the barrel of a non-confidence vote from party executives next month as internal strife continues to roil the party ahead of a possible election this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle –>

