28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries

Last Updated Jun 30, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster at a Virginia amusement park stopped unexpectedly, officials said.

News outlets report that 28 people were riding the Griffon roller coaster Tuesday evening at Busch Gardens Williamsburg when it stopped.

The evacuation went smoothly and no one was injured, James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said.

In a statement, Busch Gardens officials apologized and said safety is their top priority. The amusement park describes Griffon on its website as a floorless dive coaster with 205-foot (62-meter) drop.

An engine, two medics, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded, but they did not need to use the ladder truck to reach the passengers. The coaster’s train stopped at a point that was closer to the ground, Ashe said. It was not immediately clear why the coaster stopped, Ashe said.

The Associated Press

