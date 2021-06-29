Tsakos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $139 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $91.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.5 million.

Tsakos shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

