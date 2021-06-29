More than 650K vaccine appointments open in Toronto, Peel today

Hundreds of thousands of additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up at mass vaccination clinics in Toronto and Peel Region on Tuesday.

The City of Toronto announced Monday they will be adding more than 375,000 total appointments to the provincial booking system through July. There will be 125,000 appointments added for three consecutive weeks beginning with the week of July 5.

The Region of Peel is also adding 290,000 additional appointments throughout July which will be available as of Tuesday. In a tweet, Peel Region cautioned that delays in booking are possible due to high demand.

The new appointments will go live on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Appointments can be made through the province’s online portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Toronto mayor John Tory says the new appointments will help accommodate a surge for second doses as more Ontarians age 18 and older can now book their second shot on the provincial portal.

“We are making outstanding progress getting people vaccinated,” said Tory in a statement. “These 375,000 vaccination appointments will help that progress continue so that we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

The city says the new time slots will go towards the goal of getting first doses to 80 per cent of people, and continue with second shots.

Most of the new appointments in July will be for the Moderna vaccine but any youth age 12 to 17 will be able to receive Pfizer.

One day after the City made North American one-day vaccination record, Tory said online nearly 42 per cent of adults in Toronto have received both of their vaccine doses, bringing the total vaccination number to 1 million.

Almost 42% of adults in Toronto have received both their first and second dose of the vaccine – that's more than 1 million people fully vaccinated. Let's keep it up, Toronto! More appointments will be opening up tomorrow at City-run clinics. Book here: https://t.co/e5JSvWjSxD pic.twitter.com/mbYnYaLo3x — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 28, 2021

RELATED:

More Ontarians became eligible for an accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

The province will allow any residents 18 and older who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine to move up their appointment. Recipients of a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna can receive their second jab as soon as 28 days after their first shot.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for approximately 1.5 million Ontarians.

More than 35 per cent of Ontario adults are now fully vaccinated.

Canada should have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week to fully inoculate 75 per cent of all Canadians over the age of 12.

The country is expecting more than 2.4 million doses of Pfizer this week and 1.4 million doses of Moderna. Those shipments will push Canada’s total vaccine deliveries above 50 million doses to date.