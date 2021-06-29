Loading articles...

Third wave would have killed more people in Canada without vaccines: Tam

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam looks at a giant screen showing data during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada Friday January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Canada’s chief public health officer says without vaccines the third wave of COVID-19 in Canada would have been much deadlier.

Dr. Theresa Tam says as vaccines began to roll out among the most vulnerable, older populations in Canada, she was “quite struck” by how quickly infections and deaths plummeted in that age group.

In January, when the second wave of COVID-19 peaked in Canada, more than 4,000 Canadians over the age of 80 died from it.

In April, when the third wave peaked and most Canadians over 80 had at least one dose of vaccine, the number of deaths in that age group fell to 498.

Tam is thrilled with the current pace of vaccinations in Canada but says with the Delta variant appearing in more places, immunization targets need to be higher.

She says higher vaccination rates among adults are particularly important since children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 approaching the 427 blocking the left lane. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 3:09PM UPDATE: Dark and ominous looking skies across parts of the #GTA. Impacting the DVP right now and Next target for the r…
Latest Weather
Read more