There's a moose on the loose in Pickering

A moose stands in a clearing in Franconia, N.H. in an Aug.21, 2010 file photo. New Brunswick officials are the latest to chime in on the issue of drone use in hunting as the province's moose hunt kicks off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Cole, File

This guy has definitely taken a wrong turn.

Durham police say there is a moose on the loose in Pickering.

It was last seen in the area of Shadybrook Park.

Police are telling people not to approach the animal and to keep a safe distance.

If you do see it, call Durham police or the ministry of natural resources.

