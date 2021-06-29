What does the future of money look like?

In today’s Big Story podcast, right now, the Bank of Canada is working on a “digital loonie” that will replace cash at some point in the future. Governments around the world are either following suit or way ahead of us. While banks have been giving their customers access to digital wallets for years, cryptocurrencies are attempting to corner the market on the next generation of money.

The only thing that’s clear to everyone is that actual cold, hard cash is not long for this world—with all the benefits and inequalities that will include. So in the race to become the next go-to source of currency … who’s winning?

GUEST: Michael Doyle, freelance journalist and reporter

