Teen sent to hospital following stabbing in Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing in Hamilton Mountain that sent a teen to hospital.

Police received a call just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a stabbing in the area of Billy Sherring Park. A 17-year-old male was located on scene with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No suspect description has been made available at this time but police believe the victim was targeted.

The area of Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue remains closed for the investigation.