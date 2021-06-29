Loading articles...

Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

Last Updated Jun 29, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — An uncrewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 a.m. (23:27 GMT Tuesday).

It’s scheduled to dock at the station two days later, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for its seven residents.

The orbiting outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Russians Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide; and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The Associated Press

